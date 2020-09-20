Weather system installed at BKIAP for timely information

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Civil Aviation Authority, in collaboration with the Meteorological Department, has installed a state-of-the-art system at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar for timely weather information.

The Spokesperson on Sunday said that the system will also be helpful for flight operations while the system will keep the flights coming to Peshawar and going abroad fully aware of the weather conditions.