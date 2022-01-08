Weather system producing rain, snowfall starts weakening; PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The weather system producing rain and snowfall has started weakening and weather will remain clear in most parts of the country during the next few days.

"There will be no significant rain and snowfall during the next few days and the weather will be cold and dry", Spokesman, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar told APP on Saturday.

The country has witnessed back to back two weather events during which intermittent rain and snowfall continued for many days.

The PMD has already issued forecast of extreme weather conditions, heavy falls and snowfall and advised the concerned authorities to remain alert, he said.

"Snowfall in Murree occurs every year and we issue alerts but the tourists who belong to the plain areas usually could not determine the severity of the weather situation and throng to the tourists destinations along with their families", Dr. Babar said.

The tourists being unaware of the severe weather situations do not take necessary precautionary measures while traveling.

About the measurement of snowfall in Murree, the spokesman said Murree has received 17 inches of snow during the last 24 hours as per PMD observatory.

He said that the PMD only provides measurement of the snowfall at the areas where its observatories and equipments are installed.

However the top areas of Murree have received far more snowfall than what has measured through these observatories, Dr. Babar said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the popular tourist's attraction especially for the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been declared calamity-hit area after around 20 tourists died in their vehicles due to the heavy snowfall.

The personnel's of Pakistan Army and other civil armed forces have been deployed for carrying out rescue and relief activities for those tourists who are still stranded in their vehicles.

The intermittent rain spell continued for the six days across the country disrupted the daily life of the citizens, caused gas outages and low pressures, electricity suspension, hampered street vendors businesses and damaged crops.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain with snow over hills occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at few places in Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours (till Saturday morning) was Rawalpindi (Chaklala 85 mm, Shamsabad 74), Islamabad (AP 78, Golra 77, ZP, Bokra 74, Saidpur 70), Mangla 76, Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 74, AP 64, Johar town 60, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mughal Pura 56, Shahi Qilla 55, Shahdara, Nishter Town 52, Jail road 51, Gulberg 48, Samanabad 47, Tajpura 45, Iqbal Town 43, Chowk Nakhuda 39, Upper Mall 37), Gujranwala 70, Jhelum 62, Narowal 61, Sialkot (AP 60, City 54), M.B.Din 51, Gujrat, Attock 48, Hafizabad 45, Murree 43, Chakwal 34, Kasur 33, Okara 29, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar 25, Sargodha 18, Sahiwal, Layyah, Faisalabad 17, Khanewal 15, Joharabad 14, Jhang 09, Bahawalpur (City 09, AP 04), Dera Ghazi Khan 07, Multan (City, AP 03), Kot Addu 02 and Khanpur 01mm.The rainfall recorded in other areas was Kashmir: Jammu 83, Muzaffarabad (AP 47, City 46), Rawalakot 41, Srinagar 38, Garhi Dupatta 31, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 50, Dir (Upper 43, Lower 36), Saidu sharif 41, Cherat 39, Drosh 31, Balakot 30, Peshawar 26, Kalam, Mir Khani 25, Malam Jabba 24, Dera Ismail Khan (City 21, AP 20), Pattan 16, Takht Bai 14, Bannu 13, Parachinar 11, Chitral 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 09, Chillas 05, Balochistan: Sibbi, Zhob 08, Barkhan 06, Kohlu, Kalat 04, Sindh: Tando Jam 04, Larkana 03, Mithi 01mm.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Murree 17 inches, Kalam, Malam Jabba 12, Gupis 05, Dir 02 and Drosh 01.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Gupis -06, Hunza, Bagrote -04, Kalam, Skardu -03, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Astore, Rawalakot, Kalat -02, Dir, Mir Khani, Cherat and Murree -01 C.