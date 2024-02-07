Weather To Be Cold And Windy On Election Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 08:21 PM
The upper parts of the country will remain under the grip of cold wave conditions on the Election Day on Thursday as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast
Cold winds will also blow in upper Punjab during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
“Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold weather conditions are expected in upper parts”, the PMD said
Shallow fog may likely occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab during morning hours.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain occurred at isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Thatta. Shallow fog prevailed over a few plain areas of northeast Punjab.
The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Bahawalpur (city 04mm, Airport 02), Multan (Airport 03, City 01), Dera Ghazi 03, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan 02, Karoor (Layyah), Khanpur 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Sindh: Thatha 01mm. The snowfall recorded was Ziarat 01 inch.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -16 C, Kalam -13, Astore -08, Gupis, Skardu -07, Bagrote -06, Malamjabba -05, Gilgit, Hunza and Rawalakot -04 C.
