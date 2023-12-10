Open Menu

Weather To Be Remain Cold, Dry In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Weather to be remain cold, dry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The weather is likely to remain cold and dry in most of the districts of the province with light rain at some places in Chitral, the officials of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu and due to heavy fog the motorway M1 was also closed to precautionary measures to ensure public safety, the official said.

In Kalam, the mercury fell due to freezing temperatures and the temperature in Kalam is -4 degrees centigrade, the official said. The minimum temperature in Peshawar is 4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius with Parachinar 1, Dir 1, Malam Jabba and Takhtbhai recording 3 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department officials said.

