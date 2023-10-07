Open Menu

Weather To Remain Clear In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The weather would remain clear in Peshawar on Saturday with 24 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said here.

Chance of rain up to 34 degrees Celsius and the humidity ratio in the air is 52 percent recorded with a possibility of rain including strong winds in some upper areas of the province, the official of the met office said.

However, rain is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Butgram and Kalam with a chance of heavy rain in Shangla, Chitral, Dir, Malakand and Bajaur, the official of the met office said. During the last 24 hours, 3 mm of rain in Abbottabad and 2 mm in Kalam recorded, said the official.

