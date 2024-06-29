Weather To Remain Cloudy In Most Districts Of KP; Met Office
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Weather will remain cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.
Giving details, the official said, "Southern and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain under heat and chance of rain and thundershowers in Chitral, Dir Upper and Dir Lower, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Batagram, Abbottabad, Mansehar, Torghar, Haripur and Swabi."
Chance of rain with strong winds in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowsehra Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tang and DI Khan.
"The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded are 31degrees centigrade and 41 degrees centigrade," Meteorological Department official said.
"The humidity in the air in the city is a record 54 percent," Meteorological Department official informed.
During the last 20 hours, 40 mm rainfall was recorded in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malam Jabba, Meteorological Department official said.
Temperature of Balakot recorded at 38 degrees centigrade and Dir Upper received 2 mm of rain in late night, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
