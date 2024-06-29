Open Menu

Weather To Remain Cloudy In Most Districts Of KP; Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Weather to remain cloudy in most districts of KP; Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Weather will remain cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

Giving details, the official said, "Southern and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain under heat and chance of rain and thundershowers in Chitral, Dir Upper and Dir Lower, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Batagram, Abbottabad, Mansehar, Torghar, Haripur and Swabi."

Chance of rain with strong winds in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowsehra Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tang and DI Khan.

"The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded are 31degrees centigrade and 41 degrees centigrade," Meteorological Department official said.

"The humidity in the air in the city is a record 54 percent," Meteorological Department official informed.

During the last 20 hours, 40 mm rainfall was recorded in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malam Jabba, Meteorological Department official said.

Temperature of Balakot recorded at 38 degrees centigrade and Dir Upper received 2 mm of rain in late night, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

,APP/ijz/0900

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Kohat Mardan Charsadda Batagram Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Balakot

Recent Stories

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 minute ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

14 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

14 hours ago
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

14 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

14 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

14 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

14 hours ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

14 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan