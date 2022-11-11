UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Cold, Dry In KP

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Weather to remain cold, dry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said during the last 24 hours mainly cold and dry weather persisted in most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kurram and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded in Parachinar was 03mm and Tirah-Khyber 02mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the province were as Peshawar City 25/10, Chitral 17/04, Timergara 23/10, Dir 18/01, Mirkhani 22/06, Kalam 09/-4, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 22/07, Pattan 20/09, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 26/10, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 23/07, Parachinar 21/06, Bannu 26/10, Cherat 18/07 and D.I. Khan 26/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Parachinar Saidu Chitral Dir Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

11 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

11 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.