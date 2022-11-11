Weather to remain cold, dry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said during the last 24 hours mainly cold and dry weather persisted in most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kurram and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded in Parachinar was 03mm and Tirah-Khyber 02mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the province were as Peshawar City 25/10, Chitral 17/04, Timergara 23/10, Dir 18/01, Mirkhani 22/06, Kalam 09/-4, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 22/07, Pattan 20/09, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 26/10, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 23/07, Parachinar 21/06, Bannu 26/10, Cherat 18/07 and D.I. Khan 26/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04°C in Kalam.