Weather To Remain Cold, Dry In Most Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Weather to remain cold, dry in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The weather will be cold and dry in most of the districts of the province, while the forecast will remain partly cloudy in the upper districts, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

There is a possibility of fog in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan in the morning and night hours, the Met Office Official said.

The current temperature in Peshawar is 4 degrees Celsius recorded while there is a possibility of rainfall of more than 12 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air of 19 percent recorded, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

The weather in the last 24 hours has been cold and dry in most parts of the country as well, he informed, adding, “Minimum temperature recorded in Kalam -4, Gilgit -3, Quetta and Srinagar recorded -2 degrees Celsius.

