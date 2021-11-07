UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Dry; Cold At Nights

Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry and cold in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -07 C, Kalam -04, Babusar, Ziarat -03, Skardu, Astore -02 and Gilgit -01 C.

