Weather To Remain Dry, Hot In KP: Met Office
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Weather will remain dry and hot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meteorological Department officials said here Saturday.
Chance of rain in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi after noon on Saturday, said the Meteorological Department official.
He said, the chance of rain in Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Butgram, Kohistan, Torghar, the Meteorological Department official said.
He said, rain is also expected in Mohmand, Karam, Haripur, Khyber, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank also, Meteorological Department official informed.
The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam at 8 degrees Celsius with Malam Jabba recording a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.
