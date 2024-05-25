Weather To Remain Dry, Hot In Most Parts Of KP
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The weather is likely to remain dry and hot in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Saturday.
Severe heat is likely in the southern districts of the province and heavy dusty winds are expected in Kohat, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Lucky Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
There is a possibility of rain with thunder in the districts of Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad and during the last 24 hours, 4 mm of rain has been recorded in Timeragah, 3 mm in Dir and 2 mm in Malam Jabba, Meteorological Department official said.
During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius Bannu 43, Takhbhai 39, Timergarh 38, Dir 34 and Charat 36 centigrade. Peshawar recorded a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius.
Recent Stories
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Third polio case of 2024 reported4 minutes ago
-
2 Cattle thieves arrested in successful operation4 minutes ago
-
Emergence of Rs. 20b Social Protection Fund to improve life of common man in AJK: Anwar-ul-Haq24 minutes ago
-
International clinical trial day observed34 minutes ago
-
Test schedule for for PHP recruitment issued44 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 18.13m from 101 defaulters in 24 hours44 minutes ago
-
4 Thieves apprehended in street crime crackdown44 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 84,561 power pilferers in 244 days44 minutes ago
-
DC hosts crucial meeting with Plastic Stakeholders including manufacturers, recyclers, consumers54 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gillani calls for implementation of ICJ’s ruling on Israeli offensive1 hour ago
-
Acting president arrives in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Police determine to address public issues on priority: SP Industrial Area1 hour ago