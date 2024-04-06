Open Menu

Weather To Remain Dry In KP

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Weather to remain dry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Weather is likely to remain dry in most districts of the province, Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was recorded as minus 2 degrees Celsius and

Chitral, Dir and Malam Jabba recorded 5 degrees Celsius, Darosh 6 degrees Celsius and Saidu Sharif 11 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, the official said.

