Weather To Remain Dry In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday said that weather across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained clear and dry.

It said during the next 24 hours the weather is most likely to remain dry.

In Peshawar the minimum temperature recorded was 21 degree Celsius while the maximum was 29 degree Celsius. Humidity in the air was 40 percent.

Today's maximum temperatures recorded at different stations of KP were as Chitral 23, Dir 13, Mallam Jabba 18, Saidu Sharif 29, Bannu 34, D I Khan 36 and Abbottabad 29.

APP/vak

