Weather To Remain Dry, Light Rain, Partly Cloudy Skies In Upper District
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The weather is likely to remain dry in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Thursday.
The districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Kurram, Khyber, Bataghram, Mansehra and Abbottabad are expected to experience light rain with partly cloudy skies, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was minus 3 degrees centigrade recorded, the official of the Meteorological Department said. Saidu Sharif recorded 3 degrees Celsius, Malam Jabba and Dir 5 degrees Celsius while Chitral recorded 6 degrees Celsius, the official said. Peshawar recorded a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius, the official added.
APP/ijz
