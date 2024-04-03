Open Menu

Weather To Remain Dry, Partially Clouding In KP

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The weather is likely to remain dry and partially cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Wednesday.

Chance of rain and thundershowers in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kurram, Khyber, Shangla and Buner in the evening and during the night time, said the Met Office official.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 19 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, said the official of the Meteorological Department.

He said that the humidity in the air has been recorded up to 59%. Cold weather and rain and snowfall are predicted in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the official.

APP/ijz

