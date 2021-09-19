Weather to remain hot & dry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The weather will remain hot and dry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

The official also confirmed light rain and strong winds likely in Malakand and Hazara divisions with the mercury reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday. He said Pizawar, Chitral, Timergara are in the grip of heat.