Weather to remain hot in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The hot weather conditions will continue to prevail across the country with chances of rain at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas during the next 24 hours as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The PMD has said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern parts.

Partly cloudy weather with windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts.

Light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Pothohar Region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.The rainfall recorded was at Dir 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Bhakkar, Nurpur Thal 49, Sibbi 48C, Jacobabad 47, Mandi Bahauddin, Dadu, Gujranwala, Dera IsmaiI Khan, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Okara, Narwal 46C.