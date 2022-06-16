Weather to remain hot, partly cloudy in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly hot and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Whereas, dust storm and gusty winds are also expected in the plain areas of the region.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 47°C in Risalpur.