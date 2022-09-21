Weather to remain humid, partly cloudy in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center here on Wednesday forecast mainly humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir and Buner districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province.

However rain thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Peshawar, Timergara, Mardan, Risalpur, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded in Khaar-Bajaur was 6mm, Kohat 3 mm, Peshawar (Airport 1mm, Timergara & Khyber Tirah each 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the KP were as Peshawar City 37/22, Chitral 31/15, Timergara 34/20, Dir 31/14, Mirkhani 36/15, Kalam 32/06, Drosh 32/17, Saidu Sharif 32/18, Pattan 37/21, Malam Jabba 21/12, Takht Bhai 36/23 and Balakot 29/15.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.