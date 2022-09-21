UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Humid, Partly Cloudy In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Weather to remain humid, partly cloudy in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center here on Wednesday forecast mainly humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir and Buner districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province.

However rain thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Peshawar, Timergara, Mardan, Risalpur, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded in Khaar-Bajaur was 6mm, Kohat 3 mm, Peshawar (Airport 1mm, Timergara & Khyber Tirah each 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the KP were as Peshawar City 37/22, Chitral 31/15, Timergara 34/20, Dir 31/14, Mirkhani 36/15, Kalam 32/06, Drosh 32/17, Saidu Sharif 32/18, Pattan 37/21, Malam Jabba 21/12, Takht Bhai 36/23 and Balakot 29/15.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Chitral Dir Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

2 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.