Weather To Remain Mostly Dry, Partly Cloudy In KP Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Weather to remain mostly dry, partly cloudy in KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday said that mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that partly cloudy weather is also expected in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold weather in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 32/13,Chitral 25/005, Timergara 29/13, Dir 25/05, Mirkhani 28/07, Kalam 20/01, Drosh 27/10, Saidu Sharif 27/08, Pattan 27/12, Malam Jabba 15/08, Takht Bhai 31/14, Kakul 26/08, Balakot 28/08, Parachinar 24/05, Bannu 32/12, Cherat 22/12, D.I. Khan 33/17, Risalpur 32/12, Kohat 31/16.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 01°C in Kalam.

