Open Menu

Weather To Remain Partly Cloudy, Cold In KP

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Weather to remain partly cloudy, cold in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to be partly cloudy and cold for the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a chance of rain in most of the districts during this time.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 16 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said. The humidity in the air has been recorded up to 80%.

Landslides are also feared in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rain and there is a fear of damage to standing crops and houses due to strong winds, hail, thunder and heavy rain.

Risk of inundation of low-lying areas due to rain and during the last 24 hours, there was rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malam Jabba 58mm, Dir (Upper 49, Lower 34), Kakul 43mm, Bacha Khan (Airport 41), Takht Bai 35mm, Darosh and Saidu Sharif recorded up to 28 mm of rain.

APP/ijz/1800

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saidu Hail Dir Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

19 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

19 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

19 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

19 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

19 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

19 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan