Weather To Remain Partly Cloudy, Cold In KP
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to be partly cloudy and cold for the next 24 hours.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a chance of rain in most of the districts during this time.
The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 16 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said. The humidity in the air has been recorded up to 80%.
Landslides are also feared in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rain and there is a fear of damage to standing crops and houses due to strong winds, hail, thunder and heavy rain.
Risk of inundation of low-lying areas due to rain and during the last 24 hours, there was rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malam Jabba 58mm, Dir (Upper 49, Lower 34), Kakul 43mm, Bacha Khan (Airport 41), Takht Bai 35mm, Darosh and Saidu Sharif recorded up to 28 mm of rain.
