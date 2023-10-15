Open Menu

Weather To Remain Partly Cloudy In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Weather to remain partly cloudy in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in some places of the province, snowfall on high and high mountains as well, the official confirmed.

However, rain expected in Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Mohmand, while Abbottabad, Haripur, Monsehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan and Shangla are likely to receive rain, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

The rain is also expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Kurram, Kohat, Khyber, Hangu and Orakzai district, the official said. The minimum temperature in Peshawar is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius and maximum 27 degrees Celsius while the percentage of humidity in the air in Peshawar has been recorded at 74%, the official said.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Swabi Shangla Buner Sunday

Recent Stories

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

38 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

54 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

2 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

13 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

14 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

14 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

14 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan