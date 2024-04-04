Weather to remain partly cloudy in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in the upper districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Thursday.

Thunderstorms are likely in the districts of Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Kohistan and during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall has been recorded in Chitral, 13 mm, 12 mm rainfall in Kalam, 7 mm in Balakot and Darosh and 6 mm in Malam Jabba, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

He said, during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was minus 1 centigrade recorded with Malam Jabba 3, Dir 6, Darosh 7, Charat 9 while Chitral recorded 7 degrees Celsius, Peshawar recorded a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius.

