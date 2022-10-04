UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Partly Cloudy In Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Weather to remain partly cloudy in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Kurram and Khyber districts.

During the last 23 hours, the weather remained mainly partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

Isolated rain-thunderstorms occurred over Upper & Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Mardan, Buner, Mamad Gut and Bajaur districts.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/18, Peshawar A/P 35/21, Chitral 23/10, Timergara 31/17, Dir 29/10, Mirkhani 31/10, Kalam 20/05, Drosh 26/10, Saidu Sharif 31/16, Malam Jabba 19/10, Takht Bhai 34/18, Kakul 29/13, Balakot 32/14, Parachinar 29/11, Bannu 37/20, Cherat 28/16 and D.I. Khan 38/23.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

