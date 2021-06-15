Weather turn pleasant after rain in city Multan

Multanites heaved a sigh of relief after city witnessed 26.1 mm rainfall which turning mild the extreme hot weather conditions citizens had been facing for the last couple of days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Multanites heaved a sigh of relief after city witnessed 26.1 mm rainfall which turning mild the extreme hot weather conditions citizens had been facing for the last couple of days.

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburban areas during next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.2 degree centigrade and 29.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 91 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:10 a.m. and set at 07:19 p.m. on Wednesday. The city received 26.1 mm rain with winds at 67 km/hr in the city on Tuesday.