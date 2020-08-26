Weather turns pleasant after rain

The weather turned pleasant as the city received 5.5 millimetre average rain here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The weather turned pleasant as the city received 5.5 millimetre average rain here on Wednesday.

According to Meteorological officials, the monsoon rainy spell would continue by tomorrow as heavy rain is also predicted in today night.

The rainy weather is expected again on upcoming Friday and Saturday as the monsoon season will persist by mid of September.

The black clouds covered the sky all day and cold breeze blow which brought remarkable decrease in temperature and citizens feel sigh of relief from humid weather.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 32.6 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 81 percent at 8 am and 79 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:46 am and set at 18:45 pm tomorrow.