Weather turns pleasant after windstorm

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The weather has turned pleasant after a windstorm hit Bahawalpur region, causing a decrease in temperatures.

Bahawalpur region had been experiencing very hot weather for last several days as the heat wave had affected routine life activities.

However, wind and dust-storm turned weather pleasant. Earlier, highest maximum temperature was being recorded at 47 to 48 Centigrade on a daily basis, disturbing routine activities.

However, the temperature has dropped by eight to nine centigrade after the windstorm hit the region. According to the local Met Office, on Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded 39 Centigrade and lowest 31 Centigrade.