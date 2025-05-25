Open Menu

Weather Turns Pleasant After Windstorm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Weather turns pleasant after windstorm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The weather has turned pleasant after a windstorm hit Bahawalpur region, causing a decrease in temperatures.

Bahawalpur region had been experiencing very hot weather for last several days as the heat wave had affected routine life activities.

However, wind and dust-storm turned weather pleasant. Earlier, highest maximum temperature was being recorded at 47 to 48 Centigrade on a daily basis, disturbing routine activities.

However, the temperature has dropped by eight to nine centigrade after the windstorm hit the region. According to the local Met Office, on Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded 39 Centigrade and lowest 31 Centigrade.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

26 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

41 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan