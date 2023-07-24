Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

Open Menu

Published July 24, 2023

The weather turned pleasant after the city received 56.6 milli metre rain here on Monday evening

The citizens feel a sigh of relief after the scorching heat and citizens and kids enjoyed the rain.

Rainwater inundated on roads and low-lying areas and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) started it's operation to drain water soon after the rain stopped as a high alert was issued in WASA. The citizens riding on motorcycles and cars suffered due to the accumulation of water on roads during rain.

According to the meteorological department, the northeast system approached the region and such weather would continue by July 29 and the weather turned clear from July 30.

The officials said that the monsoon season persist from June 15 to October 15 in which more rains were predicted.

The local met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust thunderstorm rain.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.2 centigrade and 28.8 centigrade respectively.

The sun will rise 5:26 am and sunset 19:14 pm tomorrow.

