Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes city

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The weather turned pleasant after rain lashed here on Thursday early morning, giving the much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm started in the early morning around 4:30 am in the city giving respite to the people from the hot weather conditions that prevailed at day time.

The experts, however advised the people to take precautionary measures during the monsoon season to avoid health complications.