Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes Hyderabad, entailing power outage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain with light hailstorm lashed Hyderabad here Sunday, turning the weather pleasant while also entailing the power outage which began 2 hours before Iftar.

The light to heavy rain with thunderstorm and strong winds lasted for more than 50 minutes after starting at around 5 pm.

The power outage was widely reported from Hyderabad and the electric supply was not restored in many areas till the filing of this report.