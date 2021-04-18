UrduPoint.com
Weather Turns Pleasant As Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Entailing Power Outage

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes Hyderabad, entailing power outage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain with light hailstorm lashed Hyderabad here Sunday, turning the weather pleasant while also entailing the power outage which began 2 hours before Iftar.

The light to heavy rain with thunderstorm and strong winds lasted for more than 50 minutes after starting at around 5 pm.

The power outage was widely reported from Hyderabad and the electric supply was not restored in many areas till the filing of this report.

More Stories From Pakistan

