Web-based App For Bilingual Idioms And Proverbs Launched At AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its innovative Web-based App for Bilingual Idioms and Proverbs.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, presided over the launching ceremony while Deans, Directors, and principal officers of the university were also present at the event.

During his inaugural speech, Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the crucial role that technology plays in promoting linguistic diversity and cultural heritage.

He stressed that the younger generation cannot be complete without technology and this web-based app will help facilitate language learning for them.

This app shows the university’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and technological innovation in the field of education.

He also commended the efforts of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) for this groundbreaking initiative.

Earlier, Director CeLTS, Dr. Ghulam and Dr. Lubna Umer gave a detailed presentation on the importance, need and usefulness of this app.

They said that this app will serve as an educational tool and machine learning for the conservation of endangered languages. This initiative is an invaluable asset for researchers and language learners.

Vice Chancellor announced the coming year as a celebration as AIOU will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. He also unveiled the Golden Jubilee logo.

