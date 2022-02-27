UrduPoint.com

Web Portal For Public Complaints On Human Rights Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Web Portal for public complaints on Human Rights approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Human Rights Surendar Valasai has said that for immediate redressal of human rights grievances, it is important to make it easier for the people to register their grievances at home.

He expressed these views while approving in principle the establishment of a web portal for easy and quick filing of complaints by the public, according to a communique.

Surendar Valasai said that line departments would be linked to the web portal so that it could be monitored effectively.

He elaborated that it would be a digital database platform where line departments dealing with Human Rights can track, interact pending complaints and provide the current status of complaint to the public.

Surendar Valasai further said that steps would be taken to enhance the capacity of focal persons of other line departments including human rights department employees in this regard.

Earlier, Secretary Human Rights Ms. Noreen Bashir gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the performance of the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

