Web portal launched to provide anti-tobacco information

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Chromatic, a private organization, on Monday launched of a consolidated web portal for provision of all anti-tobacco campaign related information to journalists, policy makers and any other who looked for data on tobacco control.

The website www.PakistanPact.com serves as a collective portal having all relevant information about the campaign, its progress, research and relevant policy, said a news release.

The portal conveys latest, specific and helpful information to get better understanding of growing tobacco issues in the country.

The platform is geared around more actionable information regarding tobacco control policies and the menace of smoking.

Chief Executive Officer of Chromatic Shariq Khan, while speaking at the launch event of the website said the platform represented first step towards a much more ambitious advocacy work around anti-tobacco initiatives and to promote Chromatic's vision for revolutionizing digital technology to fight growing tobacco menace in the country.

"Keeping in view of the increasing sale of tobacco and its effects on human health and social consequences, it was the need of the hour that an exclusive and consolidated portal must be lunched that not only gives authentic tobacco information but also gives an insight of the issue through researches, studies and creative content that is stimulating for the audiences, enriching and enlightening for other activists working on tobacco control, and ultimately giving an opportunity for policymakers to delve into and improve policies and law for better future of the country, " Shariq added.

Representative of Campaign for Tobacco Free kids, Sophia Mansoori said according to research reports, the tobacco use in Pakistan had become lethal as a large number of children (age between 12 to 15) started smoking every day which was disastrous sign for the youth.