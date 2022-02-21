Webinar discusses regulatory framework for startups

The government of Pakistan is continuously responding to the evolving needs of the country's startup ecosystem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The government of Pakistan is continuously responding to the evolving needs of the country's startup ecosystem.

This was stated by Barrister Taimur Malik while addressing a webinar on 'Pakistan's Emerging Startups and their Regulatory Framework: Issues and Recommendations', organised by the Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP), here on Monday.

The webinar was officially introduced by EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich who, while highlighting the importance of the topic, told the audience that the event was being held to discuss the regulatory framework of startups and the issues in this regard and the interventions needed to improve the framework.

Almost 150 participants attended the webinar. Barrister Taimur Malik spoke on the regulatory framework for startups at length.

Dr Umar Saif talked about Pakistan's largest startup incubator (Plan IX and Plan X) as the founder of the same.

He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, education, finance, etc., as ripe areas to invest in as a startup.

He emphasised that there was a strong correlation of entrepreneurship with economic growth of a country.

He said that the successive governments have taken positive steps towards the development of the industry and a positive work stream was also coming out from it. However, at the same time, it must be admitted that as a country, the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem was yet to be explored extensively and developed, he added.

He admitted that Pakistan's startup space had shown signs of growing incrementally, with many positive indicators for the future.

The session was concluded with the vote of thanks from the EDI Dean on behalf of the NSPP Rector Ijaz Munir.