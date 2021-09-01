UrduPoint.com

Webinar Discusses Security Situation Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Webinar discusses security situation of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A webinar on the topic of security of the world and Pakistan was organized by the Department of Political Science, Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairman Department of Political Science Prof.

Dr Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari, Cyber Security Expert Farhan Ahmed University of Leicester UK, Security Specialist Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and Assistant Professor Dr Safdar Hussain addressed the gathering.

The participants said that all nations face security challenges for which the nations of the world maintain a balance of power. Pakistan also remained active in maintaining the balance of power in the region to ensure peace and security in South Asia.

In this regard, civil society, experts and legislators should also play their full role and play an active role in the challenges facing national security.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Civil Society Leicester United Kingdom IUB All Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

12 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

16 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

22 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

27 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.