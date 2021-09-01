Webinar discusses security situation of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A webinar on the topic of security of the world and Pakistan was organized by the Department of Political Science, Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairman Department of Political Science Prof.

Dr Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari, Cyber Security Expert Farhan Ahmed University of Leicester UK, Security Specialist Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and Assistant Professor Dr Safdar Hussain addressed the gathering.

The participants said that all nations face security challenges for which the nations of the world maintain a balance of power. Pakistan also remained active in maintaining the balance of power in the region to ensure peace and security in South Asia.

In this regard, civil society, experts and legislators should also play their full role and play an active role in the challenges facing national security.