Webinar Explores Green Hydrogen's Role In Sustainable Energy Future
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
The Renewables First on Thursday hosted an insightful webinar titled “Incorporating Sustainability in Green Hydrogen Advancements” that brought together industry experts, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the critical role of sustainability in the emerging green hydrogen economy, with a focus on its implications for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Renewables First on Thursday hosted an insightful webinar titled “Incorporating Sustainability in Green Hydrogen Advancements” that brought together industry experts, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the critical role of sustainability in the emerging green hydrogen economy, with a focus on its implications for Pakistan.
The webinar emphasized that achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 requires the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors. Green hydrogen has emerged as a crucial element in this transition, with applications in ammonia production, oil refinery desulphurization, and steel manufacturing, a news release said.
Associate at Renewables First, opened the session by presenting key findings from her study, "Integrating Sustainability in Green Hydrogen Advancements for Pakistan." She emphasized the sustainability aspects of green hydrogen development and projected that by 2050, Pakistan could produce green hydrogen at $0.6-$1.6/kg, creating export opportunities to Asian countries. While the outlook for green hydrogen depends on the specific needs of each country, integrating sustainability remains a universal requirement.
Afaf also highlighted how green hydrogen projects could help address water scarcity through seawater desalination for drinking and irrigation, stressing the need for transparent legal frameworks in strategy development.
Researcher, Energy and Climate at Oeko-Institut, Germany, Susanne Krieger discussed the distinctions between green and sustainable hydrogen. She emphasized the importance of balanced resources and land use to ensure socio-economic co-benefits from hydrogen production.
Partner and Country Lead for ESG, Climate Change, and Decarbonization at KPMG-Pakistan, Syed Ahson Ali Shah provided an overview of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations in decarbonizing the economy. He highlighted that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) will begin implementing ESG regulations next year.
Chief of the SDGs Unit at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (MoPDSI), Dr. Muhammad Ali Kemal spoke about the current progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He emphasized that facilitating carbon markets and advancing green hydrogen initiatives would contribute to Pakistan's sustainable economic development.
The webinar featured an interactive session, with participants engaging the panel in a lively Q&A. The discussion underscored the importance of aligning Pakistan’s emerging hydrogen strategy with global sustainability standards, while also addressing local challenges such as energy poverty and inequality.
Recent Stories
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-peddler held with heroin5 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabshah5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 275 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China5 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference14 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker14 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court14 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” held at KU4 minutes ago
-
No laxity tolerate in safety, security of citizens: SSP Amjad Shaikh4 minutes ago