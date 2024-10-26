Webinar Held At IUB To Mark Kashmir Black Day
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) A special webinar was organised at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on the Kashmir Black Day, under the direction of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran.
Senior Kashmiri leader Mashaal Hussain Malik was the chief guest at the webinar and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Rubina Bhatti presided over the webinar.
Mashaal said that despite all negative tactics of India, the Kashmiri people never accepted the illegal occupation of India and started the struggle for freedom through a popular uprising in 1947 which continues to date. She appreciated the leadership of Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran and the role of teachers in apprising the issue of Kashmir with the new generation. With India banning all activities of the Hurriyat Conference, Pakistan is the only voice that is expressing the apologetic conscience of Kashmiris to the world.
Professor Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that India's unjust occupation is about to complete 77 years. This dispute is not a regional problem but international and its solution is based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. It is possible only through a referendum. The issue was also taken to the United Nations by India, where a resolution recognized the right of self-determination of the people of Occupied Kashmir and asked both India and Pakistan to ensure that the people of Occupied Kashmir are given a referendum. They should be given the right to decide for themselves whether they want to be a part of India or Pakistan.
India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiri people are all parties to this issue. India accepted this resolution. India had given a special status to the Occupied State in its constitution, under which the people of Occupied Kashmir were entitled to certain concessions due to being a special territory, by removing that provision, it has created new problems for the Kashmiris. All this is being done under a well-thought-out plan whose main objective is to change the population ratio in Occupied Kashmir to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.
Chairman of the Department of Political Science Professor Dr. Maswar Hussain Bukhari said in his address that after the arrival of Indian forces in Kashmir, the massacre of Muslims started to change the status of the population of the valley. The Kashmiri people never accepted the illegal occupation and in 1947 started their struggle for freedom through popular uprising. Meanwhile, the Indian government approached the United Nations Security Council on January 1, 1948, seeking its help in resolving the Kashmir dispute.
Chairman of Public Administration Department Dr. Shahbaz Ali said that we have to inform the new generation about the facts on which basis India is establishing its dominance over Kashmir. For this, we have to use all the means of modern media. Advisor Kashmir and Ideology of Pakistan Society, Islamia University, Bahawalpur Dr. Ramzan Tahir said that on 27 October 1947, the suffering of the people started with the landing of the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, Pakistanis and Kashmiris all over the world celebrate this day as Black Day.
