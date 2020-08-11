Webinar held at Superior college

A "Digital Webinar" series was organized here on Monday by Superior Group of Colleges Sargodha to guide undergraduate students to believe in themselves for choosing a right profession with a proper planning

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A "Digital Webinar" series was organized here on Monday by Superior Group of Colleges Sargodha to guide undergraduate students to believe in themselves for choosing a right profession with a proper planning. This was suggested by senior educationists during an opening session titled "Career Counseling". The session was moderated by Mr. Wazir Haider, Vice Principal Superior Group of Colleges Sargodha. The session was aimed at motivating young students about the future challenges that they have to face in university life and their development and character building to meet the needs of today's world.

Addressing the opening session, Director Communications Superior University Lahore Haseeb Khan said "Our youth have to learn to believe in themselves, so that they have an idea of their future goals and dreams."He said that if we want to compete with the rest of the world, we need to keep in mind that it is important to give young people the opportunity to participate in not only curricular activities, but also in extracurricular activities".

Manager Student Engagement Superior University Lahore Ehtisham Amir highlighted the importance of the current digital age. He said "We have to teach our students the tricks of digital marketing. This will not only brighten the future of the students but also help in providing many employment opportunities." In his speech, Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Hamid Younas Khan said that there is an urgent need for students to change the state of confusion."Our students will be able to play a key role in the development of the country only when they are made aware of their future. So that they can develop a permanent strategy to hone their inner abilities", he added.