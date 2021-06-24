UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Webinar Held In Connection With World Sickle Cell Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Webinar held in connection with World Sickle Cell Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Physiology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an awareness webinar on World Sickle Cell Day-2021. Dr. M. Irfan Khan, Chairman Department of Hematological Diseases, BVH, Bahawalpur was the guest speaker.

He along with Dr. Umer Farooq, Chairman Department of Physiology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur endorsed the dire need of marital counseling and national neonatal screening in order to curb the lurking threat of Sickle Cell Disease in Pakistan. Zahid Qazi, Regional Head Excel Labs Bahawalpur appreciated the efforts of both departments.

He provided an overview of working pattern of Excel Labs and ascertained his support in efforts to minimize Sickle Cell Disease.

About a 100 participants (students, scholars and faculty members) from seven national institutions attended the webinar. The webinar ended with the proposal that a written set of directions/policies may be conveyed to the relevant quarters of the government, so that all the blood disorders in Pakistan may be handled effectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bahawalpur May IUB All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

41 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

56 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

1 hour ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

44 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.