Webinar held in connection with World Sickle Cell Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Physiology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an awareness webinar on World Sickle Cell Day-2021. Dr. M. Irfan Khan, Chairman Department of Hematological Diseases, BVH, Bahawalpur was the guest speaker.

He along with Dr. Umer Farooq, Chairman Department of Physiology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur endorsed the dire need of marital counseling and national neonatal screening in order to curb the lurking threat of Sickle Cell Disease in Pakistan. Zahid Qazi, Regional Head Excel Labs Bahawalpur appreciated the efforts of both departments.

He provided an overview of working pattern of Excel Labs and ascertained his support in efforts to minimize Sickle Cell Disease.

About a 100 participants (students, scholars and faculty members) from seven national institutions attended the webinar. The webinar ended with the proposal that a written set of directions/policies may be conveyed to the relevant quarters of the government, so that all the blood disorders in Pakistan may be handled effectively.