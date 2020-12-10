UrduPoint.com
Webinar Held On "will The Media Start Reporting On Rape" Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Webinar held on

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A Webinar on the topic of "will the media start reporting on Rape" incidents held on Wednesday.

The event was organized hy Aqs Research, Resource and Publication Center and World Association for Christian Communication in connection with International Human Rights Day.

The debate was with the comparison between the rape reporting statistics Sharing Uks's work on reporting of rape incidents with the audience and shared that the language used regarding these incidents was worth a second glance.

Zarrar Khuhro questioned the content of reported rape incidents as he stated that it was more important to note what is actually being said than whether or not it's being reported because it is probably being reported just for the sake of it.

Fauzia Shahid expressed her dismay and frustration over the mentality of urdu newspapers as they still appear to be very conservative, as compared to English newspapers. Certain leaders also do not favor the idea of women reporting rape. She agreed upon the importance of the language used while reporting rape.

Zaffar Abbas acknowledged that improvement has been seen and there is still room for improvement. He also admitted that it is hard with the current rate of rape incidents but there has to be a particular organization that works solely for the purpose of collecting data.

