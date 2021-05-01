UrduPoint.com
Webinar Held On Women's Economic Empowerment And Iqbal's Perspective Of Labour Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with MUSLIM Institute here Saturday organized a webinar titled "Women's Economic Empowerment and Allama Iqbal's perspective of Labour Rights" in connection with International Labour Day 2021 under the auspices of Higher education Commission.

Amongst distinguished speakers were , VC Rawalpindi Women University Dr. Aliya Sohail Khan, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed and HoD, G&PP Department NUML Dr. Syed Waqas Ali.

Speakers observed that equal rights of women are the fundamental human rights. Women's constructive role can build progressive force in a society. islam provides respectful place to women to live.

Men and women are equal in the light of Islam.

On the contrary to the picture portrayed by the different elements, true potential and talent of our women can be witnessed in academia and other fields. Therefore, religious spiritual values should not be targeted on the name of women empowerment.

Speakers further said that Allama Iqbal has presented an excellent concept of modesty especially while presenting Hazrat Fatima (S.A) as ideal woman. Fatima Bint Abdullah of Tripoli was praised by Iqbal who fought in war ground along with her brothers. Iqbal studied ancient and modern philosophy but his teachings are based on Islam. Iqbal emphasized equity for women.

