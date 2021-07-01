Webinar held to discuss electoral reforms, role of political parties

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur conducted a webinar on Electoral Reforms in Pakistan and the role of political parties.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated the Political Science department for opting for the most relevant and current issue of political and social importance. He said that the free, fair and transparent electoral system is necessary for the stability and security of the country. As Pakistan came into being on the basis of democratic struggle and its survival and integration is also possible in a democratic set-up. Hamid Khan, a Senior Lawyer, writer and politician described the constitutional aspects of the electoral system in Pakistan.

He said that Articles 218, 219 and 220 of the Constitution of 1973 empower the Election Commission to make arrangements and conduct the elections in a transparent and impartial manner.

All the Federal, provincial and local government institutions are bound to cooperate with the Election Commission to strengthen its administrative base. He favoured the use of Electronic Voting Machines to avoid tempering in election results. On the issue of the right to vote for overseas Pakistani citizens, he was of the view that a large number of Pakistani diaspora living abroad is one of the strengths of the country and should be empowered by the right to vote.

Dr Fauzia Ghani, Prof. of Political Science, Govt.

College University, Lahore presented the theoretical analysis of the different aspects of the need and importance of elections, democracy and political parties in the political system. She said that elections are the heart of the political system and the authority of the ruler should depict morality and legitimacy. The free, fair and transparent electoral system is the only mean to build the confidence of the masses. The ongoing Reforms in the electoral system of Pakistan are the need of the hour and efforts must be made to avoid loopholes and fraudulent practices can be avoided.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Robina Bhatti in her concluding remarks congratulated the Political Science department for arranging a debate on a very important topic and inviting the legendary of the subject. She said that transparency and fairness in the electoral system promote the democratic culture which is possible through an effective monitoring system, dialogues and long-term planning.

She said that dialogue is the strength of society. A positive image of the country is presented through the Political culture which can be prompted through the civic education and Political socialization of the citizens.

At the end Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr Mussawar, Hussain Bukhari thanked the guest speakers, dean faculty of social sciences and the Vice-Chancellor for sharing valuable thoughts to enrich the students and faculty of the other universities.