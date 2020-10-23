Webinar held to explore diversity among plants metabolites

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:30 PM

COMSTECH conducted a webinar on the topic "Plants and their metabolites as leading molecules for pharmaceutical industry" here on Friday to discuss the diversity among plant metabolites for their medicinal use

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):COMSTECH conducted a webinar on the topic "Plants and their metabolites as leading molecules for pharmaceutical industry" here on Friday to discuss the diversity among plant metabolites for their medicinal use.

Renowned Turkish scientist, Prof. Dr. Ilkay Erdogan Orhan of Gazi University, Turkey was the speaker of the webinar.

Biological and chemical scientists from Pakistan, Turkey, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, Sudan, Azerbaijan, Senegal, Nepal and Ethiopia attended the webinar.

Dr. Ilkay discussed the diversity among plant metabolites for their medicinal use and delved into the combination of in-vitro, in-vivo, and in-silico methods used for novel molecule prediction.

She enlightened the audience about innovation and patent related aspects of this field.

She also shared the initiatives taken by the Turkish government to promote and engage scientists and academia in commercial aspects of this field of study.

Prof. Dr. Ilkay Erdogan Orhan secured a Ph.D. degree in Pharmacognosy from the Faculty of Pharmacy, Gazi University, Turkey in 2002. She served as visiting scientist at the Department of Chemistry at University of Winnipeg, Canada in 2003 under the NATO-TUBITAK fellowship program.

Currently, she is Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, Gazi University, Turkey.

She has published 247 research papers, 14 book chapters, 2 books, and 4 patents along with winning the OWSD, COMSTECH, L'Oreal and Turkish Academy of Sciences' awards.

This webinar was the 11th in the COMSTECH virtual seminar series.

In this series, COMSTECH has organized lectures given by Former Prime Minister of Jordan H. E. Prof. Dr. Adnan Badran, Former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Pakistan Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman FRS, Adviser to Prime Minister of Malaysia Prof. Dr. Tan Sri Zakri Abdul Hamid, Prof. Dr. Saad B. Omer, Director Yale Institute of Global Health, along with several other eminent scholars.

