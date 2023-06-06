Webinar held to mark World Environment Day

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Tuesday said that the time has come to beat plastic pollution and protect our oceans, marking the time for action, World Environment Day 2023, urging everyone to do their part to protect future generations and contribute to the collective efforts to protect the planet earth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Tuesday said that the time has come to beat plastic pollution and protect our oceans, marking the time for action, World Environment Day 2023, urging everyone to do their part to protect future generations and contribute to the collective efforts to protect the planet earth.

By aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals, we can enable the world to tackle climate change.

He said this while speaking in a webinar on the occasion of World Environment Day organized in collaboration with KMC, Pakistan Development Forum and Universal Scout.

The online session also highlighted alternatives to single-use plastics as well as how people can take steps to combat the problem.

Director of Pakistan Development Forum Dr Umair Ansari, a prominent scholar and environmentalist Dr Parvez Amir, Provincial Secretary of Sindh Boys Scout Association Syed Akhtar Mir, Senior Director of Public Relations and Media Ali Hasan Sajid and other important personalities also participated in the webinar.

Administrator Karachi said that the world is changing, people in every country are taking steps and new innovations coming to achieve the global goals that are considered as the basis of sustainable development and new ideas and solutions are coming out every day, World Environment Day 2023 is a reminder that governments and businesses need to take timely action to tackle the problem of plastic pollution. Now is the time to accelerate this process.

He said that although plastic has many valuable uses, we have become addicted to single-use plastic products, which are having serious environmental, social, economic and medical impacts, one million Plastic bottles are purchased every minute worldwide while up to 5 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year.

Overall, half of all manufactured plastics are designed for single-use purposes, used only once and then thrown away.

Plastics, including microplastics, are now ubiquitous in our natural environment, World Environment Day 2023 calls for global cooperation and commitment to the SDGs.

Addressing the webinar, Director of Pakistan Development Forum Dr Umair Ansari said the PDF aims to educate people about the issue and empower them to take action in line with the guidelines of SDGs 13-17 which are plastic waste.

It ensures environmental sustainability. The time has come for a global response to a clean environment, responsible consumption, production, climate action, and life underwater and on land, he added.

Other speakers said plastic pollution has reached alarming levels, threatening ecosystems, human health and the sustainability of the planet. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, we call on governments, civil society and private sector stakeholders to unite and act for change to address this dire crisis.

Senior journalist and analyst Dr Farooq Adil, Provincial Secretary (SBSA) Syed Akhtar Mir, researcher Dr Asim Bashir, well-known environmentalist Narza Iqbal Baig, environmental activist Dr Alia and climate consultant Dr Furqan Haider appreciated the usefulness of this webinar and said that discarding or incineration of used plastics releases harmful toxins into the environment, posing threats to both human health and biodiversity.

Nations and individuals need to adopt sustainable practices, reduce waste generation, promote recycling, and promote responsible consumption patterns throughout the value chain. A large number of youths and scouts from all over the country participated in the webinar including the students of the Science and Communication Department of the University of Karachi.

At the end of the program, a resolution was unanimously passed in which it was decided that Pakistan Development Forum will be held on the first Sunday of every month under the supervision of Provincial Secretary Sindh Boys Scout Association, Syed Akhtar Mir and Environmentalist Dr Parvez Amir.

Under Universal Scout, environment-friendly follow-up online sessions will be organized at Gulistan Scout Training Center to create public awareness to deal with environmental threats.