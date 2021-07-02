Webinar on abrogation of Article 370 and Indian oppression in Kashmir held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Department of International Relations at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Friday held a webinar on the 'Abrogation of Article 370 and Indian Oppression in Kashmir: Policy Options for Pakistan'.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan was the guest speaker. The webinar was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Chairman Department of International Relations Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif, faculty members and students.

The online interactive session included debate and discussion on critical topics like the repeal of Kashmir's special status, Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and debasing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions recognizing the territory as an international dispute, Pakistan's policy options in Kashmir.

The webinar was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. He appreciated the department for organizing a webinar focusing on the major territorial conflict in the region and human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

He stressed the possibility that if the Kashmir issue was not resolved fairly, it would seriously affect regional stability and world peace. He pointed out how the Indian leadership has been trying to change the demography of Kashmir and denying Kashmiris the right of self-determination.

He also reiterated that Kashmir's international status is recognized as a disputed territory whose solution must be achieved through the UN resolutions.

The Vice-Chancellor proposed that we should commit to the cause and support it on moral grounds.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan extended his gratitude to IUB for organizing webinar and said that Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution was a device used to legitimize the Indian occupation of Kashmir. On 5 August 2019, the Government of India announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. He urged the international community to understand the narrative of Kashmir and its struggle for freedom. He was of the view that universities should invest more in research on various aspects of Kashmir. This would help the students understand the issue at a deeper level.

In the end, he thanked the Pakistani government for its unrelenting support and solidarity for the citizens of IIOJ&K.

Chairman Department of International Relations, Prof. Dr Muhammd Ijaz Latif thanked President AJK, Vice Chancellor, faculty members, students and all the participants.

In his remarks he said India was committing severe human rights violations and genocide of the Kashmiris in IIOJ&K for which it should not only be exposed but also must be tried in the International Criminal Court.