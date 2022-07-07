(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Walid Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, gave a comprehensive talk on Iqbal's scientific, social, religious and philosophical thoughts during a webinar arranged by COMSTECH on Thursday.

Speaking during the webinar titled 'Allama Iqbal's Perspective on Science and Technology' Mr. Walid said that a few are aware that Iqbal had a complete understanding of all contemporary disciplines and had deep understanding of the scientific developments and philosophical debates of the 20th century.

He said that Iqbal was well versed with the science and the science of anatomy and the latest inventions in the fields of engineering and technology.

He said that Iqbal's poetry and philosophical thoughts are not only a combination of the impact of modern scientific developments but also contain impressive predictions on the basis of his study of modern science.

Mr. Walid said that in poetry, lectures and particularly the Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam, Iqbal had benefitted from the modern scientific theories.

He said Iqbal had firm belief that Muslim students should get involved in scientific education in order to meet the modern day challenges.

He informed that Iqbal advocated the translation of scientific books into urdu so that Muslim students could understand scientific concepts.

He mentioned that in 1932 Iqbal had advised the father of Urdu Moulvi Abdul Haq that he should understand the need of the hour and translate books of science into Urdu to help Muslims to extricate themselves from the world of fantasy and to step into the field of real knowledge.

He said that Iqbal was of the view that Muslims had failed to understand that it was the religion of islam which had furnished to the world the basic perquisites of scientific study.

He mentioned many examples of the predictions of scientific discoveries Iqbal wrote about many years before their actually discovery.

Mr. Walid said that Iqbal remained obsessed with the past glory of the Muslims and the sorts of attitude that they had towards science and learning, and what happened to the Muslims after the decline of Islamic civilization.

