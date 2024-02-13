Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) ISNET Secretariat has planned to organize webinar on "Big Data in Space Sciences” on February 14 (Wednesday) with experts deliberating over the impact of big data in space sciences.

According to the ISNET, the webinar is aimed at providing an opportunity to the practitioners, researchers, and educators to discuss the most recent innovations, as well as practical challenges encountered in the context of big data from space.

The experts in the field will share their insights into the transformative impact of big data in space sciences.

From managing massive datasets generated by telescopes to leveraging advanced analytics, this webinar will delve into the key role that big data plays in pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the cosmos.

Among the speakers, Professor and chairman, Department of Computer and Information System Engineering, Director-National Center in Big Data and Clout Computing, Vice Chair -IET Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dr.

Muhammad Ali Ismail will share his insights on the topic, “Big Data and Machine Learning applications in Space Sciences.

While Aerospace Engineer, Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Specialist, Mostafa Azadi Aghdam will speak on the topic, “Space based cloud data storage network.

General Manager, Space Application and Research Wing, SUPARCO, Ayyaz Ameen will speak on the topic, “Ionospheric Modelling Using Big Data”.

Vice President, board of Trustees, Claremont Graduate University, Distinguished Instructor, UCLA, Ms. Jeanne Holm will also among the speakers.