Webinar on critical thinking in Linguistics held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Department of English Linguistics at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a webinar on "Conquering Fallacies Critical Thinking in Linguistics." The speakers of the webinar included Assistant Professor Department of English, NUML, Multan Campus Dr. Muhammad Akbar Sajid, and Assistant Professor at the Department of English Govt. Post-Graduate College Burewala Dr. Muhammad Din, while Associate Lecturer Department of English Linguistics, IUB Aisha Ilyas was the focal person of the webinar.

The sessions were chaired by Assistant Professor Department of English Linguistics, IUB Dr. Shahid Nawaz. Incharge Department of English Linguistics, IUB Dr. Riaz Hussain gave concluding remarks. He stressed the importance of conquering fallacies with the help of better cognitive strategies.

The webinar was attended by a large number of faculty members and students from different institutes of Southern Punjab.