UrduPoint.com

Webinar On Defence Day Held At IUB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Webinar on Defence Day held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A webinar in connection with Pakistan Defense Day was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Monday.

Former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Punjab University Lahore Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages IUB Prof. Dr Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies IUB Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gilani and Assistant Professor Dr Rubina Yasmeen participated in the webinar.

IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in his message said that today is the day of the soldiers and martyrs who protected the geographical and ideological borders of Pakistan and defended their motherland.

On September 6, our forces crushed the nefarious intentions of an enemy. Our enemy, who came to wipe out our beloved homeland from the world map, was badly defeated.

The spirit of defence and self-sacrifice of the people of Pakistan is a shining chapter in our history. Today is the day of renewed commitment that every citizen of this country will give priority to national interests and security over his personal interest and will never allow any threat to the security of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Martyrs Shaheed Punjab September IUB From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

1 minute ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

1 minute ago
 Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journ ..

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

30 minutes ago
 Poland gives visa to second Belarusian Olympic ath ..

Poland gives visa to second Belarusian Olympic athlete

4 minutes ago
 Tunisia beats Cote d'Ivoire to win 2021 African ba ..

Tunisia beats Cote d'Ivoire to win 2021 African basketball championship

4 minutes ago
 Services trade deficit reduces 26.35% in July

Services trade deficit reduces 26.35% in July

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.