Webinar on Defence Day held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A webinar in connection with Pakistan Defense Day was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Monday.

Former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Punjab University Lahore Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages IUB Prof. Dr Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies IUB Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gilani and Assistant Professor Dr Rubina Yasmeen participated in the webinar.

IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in his message said that today is the day of the soldiers and martyrs who protected the geographical and ideological borders of Pakistan and defended their motherland.

On September 6, our forces crushed the nefarious intentions of an enemy. Our enemy, who came to wipe out our beloved homeland from the world map, was badly defeated.

The spirit of defence and self-sacrifice of the people of Pakistan is a shining chapter in our history. Today is the day of renewed commitment that every citizen of this country will give priority to national interests and security over his personal interest and will never allow any threat to the security of the country.