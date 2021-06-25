UrduPoint.com
Webinar On Ecosystem Restoration Held At IUB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Webinar on ecosystem restoration held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a webinar in connection with World Environment Day on 'Ecosystem Restoration and Resetting of our Relationship with Nature' with the collaboration of the Department of Political Science, Office of Green Campus Programme, IUB Environmental Protection Society.

Dr Abid Rashid Gill Director Green Campus Programme organized and moderated the session. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob delivered the inaugural remarks regarding the importance of this day and briefed the participants about IUB initiatives for a sustainable environment.

The keynote speakers of this webinar were Prof. Dr K. Kuperan Viswananthan from Malaysia, Dr Kamala Kanta Dash from India, Dr Mussarat Amin from Pakistan.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social sciences concluded the session. Professor Dr Mussawar Hussain Bukhari, Chairman Department of Political Science thanked all the participants. Advisor IUB Environmental Protection Society Dr Muhammad Abdullah and society students also participated in this session.

